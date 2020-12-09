Mostly cloudy
Late basket by Cole leads St. John’s past Rider

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Cole scored 26 points and Julian Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help St. John’s beat Rider 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Marcellus Earlington added 16 points and Posh Alexander had eight assists for St. John’s (5-1).

Rodney Henderson Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (0-2). Dwight Murray Jr. added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Allen Powell had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

