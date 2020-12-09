Mostly cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Baxter leads Morgan State over Iona 83-72

By AP News

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Troy Baxter scored 25 points and Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points as Morgan State topped Iona 83-72 on Tuesday.

Malik Miller had 11 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (2-1). Sherwyn Devonish added seven assists.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Gaels (1-2). Berrick JeanLouis added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Ross had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 