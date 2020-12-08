Clear
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Norris lifts UC Santa Barbara over Loyola Marymount 69-58

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris had 10 points and four blocks as UC Santa Barbara got past Loyola Marymount 69-58 on Monday night.

Amadou Sow had 12 points for UC Santa Barbara (2-0). Ajare Sanni added 11 points.

Eli Scott tied a career high with 31 points and had 12 rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Keli Leaupepe added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Dameane Douglas had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 