No. 16 Arkansas tops fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78

By AP News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 23 points and Chelsea Dungee added 22 to help No. 16 Arkansas beat fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78 on Sunday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks (5-1) led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Bears cut it to 78-76 on DiJonai Carrington’s layup with 3:06 left.

Dungee hit two free throws 10 seconds later to restore a four-point edge. NaLyssa Smith’s layup with 29 seconds remaining brought Baylor back within two. Ramirez hit the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left to give Baylor a chance to tie the game.

Caitlin Bickle’s 3-pointer from the top of the key missed and Ramirez sank two free throws to seal the win.

Baylor led 54-49 with 5:13 left in the third quarter to cap a 5-0 run after the game was tied 47-47, but Arkansas answered with a 13-0 run to take a 62-54 lead and never trailed again.

Carrington scored 24 points and Smith added 16 for Baylor (2-1).

UP NEXT

Baylor: The Lady Bears open Big 12 play at West Virginia on Thursday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will travel to SMU on Thursday.

By CHIP SOUZA
Associated Press

