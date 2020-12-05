Sunny
64.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McGhee lifts Liberty past Bluefield College 86-64

By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee hit five 3-pointers, scored 21 points and Liberty easily defeated NAIA member Bluefield College 86-64 on Saturday.

Elijah Cuffee added 12 points for Liberty (4-2). Keegan McDowell added seven assists and Chris Parker six. The Flames had 23 assists on 33 made baskets.

Jeremiah Jenkins had 26 points for the Ramblin’ Rams. Stanley Christian added 25 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 