Mostly cloudy
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Sam Houston State (1-3). Donte Powers added 15 points and Tristan Ikpe had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Reggie Daniels had 12 points for the Crusaders. Ja’Kyrie Robinson added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 