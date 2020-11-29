Sunny
Incarnate Word beats Our Lady of the Lake 84-71

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaston Willis scored 18 points as Incarnate Word topped Our Lady of the Lake 84-71 on Sunday.

Josh Morgan added 17 points for the Cardinals (1-1), while Marcus Larsson had 16 points and seven rebounds. Willis hit 9 of 10 foul shots and grabbed seven rebounds, and Des Balentine had eight rebounds.

David Johnson had 18 points for the Saints. Ruben Monzon and Jordan Embry each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

