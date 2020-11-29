Mostly clear
45.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Anderson scores 12 to lead Norfolk State past Radford 57-54

By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Daryl Anderson came off the bench to score 12 points and lead Norfolk State to a 57-54 win over Radford on Saturday night.

Mustafa Lawrence’s two free throws gave the Spartans a 55-54 lead with 1:20 remaining. Efstratios Kalogerias added a layup to cap the scoring with 25 seconds to play. Radford’s Dravon Mangum missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Kashaun Hicks had 12 points for Norfolk State (2-0). Devante Carter added 10 points.

Quinton Morton-Robertson had 12 points for the Highlanders (0-2). Mangum finished with 11 points. Xavier Lipscomb had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 