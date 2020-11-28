Sunny
Sims scores 29 to carry UNC-Wilmington over Troy 73-50

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had a career-high 29 points as UNC Wilmington routed Troy 73-50 on Saturday.

Sims hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Ty Gadsden had 18 points for UNC Wilmington (2-1). Mike Okauru added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Desmond Williams had 15 points for the Trojans (1-1). Zay Williams added nine rebounds.

Kam Woods, the Trojans’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 20.0 points per game, scored eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

