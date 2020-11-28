Ross, Tuggle lead Ohio past Bowling Green 52-10

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Ross scored on a 96-yard kickoff return in the final minute of the first quarter as Ohio dominated the first half to roll to a 52-10 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

De’Montre Tuggle carried 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter and the Bobcats (2-1 Mid-American Conference) scored on seven of eight possessions to lead 45-10 at the intermission. They scored 10 points in the last minute following interceptions.

Tuggle scored on an 8-yard run and then went untouched over left tackle for a career long 70 yards to stake Ohio to a 14-0 lead. After a Bowling Green field goal, Ross danced through the Falcons coverage to the 40 and then broke to the left sideline.

Ryan Luehrman had a pair of short touchdown receptions in the second quarter, a 5-yarder from Kurtis Rourke and a 2-yarder from Armani Rogers.

Tuggle finished with 185 yards and three scores on 15 carries. The two quarterbacks combined to go 12 of 14 for 77 yards and ran for another 108 yards with Rogers, a transfer from UNLV, scoring.

Matt McDonald threw a touchdown pass for the Falcons (0-4) but was intercepted three times.

The Bobcats wore throwback uniforms as the school celebrated the 60th anniversary of the 1960 team that went 10-0 and won the NCAA College Division national championship under coach Bill Hess.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25