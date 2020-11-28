Mostly clear
Williams carries Buffalo past Towson 74-65

By AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo got past Towson 74-65 on Friday.

Jayvon Graves added 20 points six rebounds and five steals and Brock Bertram had 12 rebounds and four blocks for Buffalo (1-0). Josh Mballa added eight rebounds.

Zane Martin had 27 points and six assists for the Tigers (0-3). Charles Thompson added 17 points and Victor Uyaelunmo had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

