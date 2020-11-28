Mostly sunny
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woods scores 20 to lead Troy past Western Carolina 66-64

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kam Woods had 20 points as Troy defeated Western Carolina 66-64 on Friday.

Woods made two free throws to put Troy ahead 64-58 with 25 seconds left.

Zay Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Troy (1-0). Nick Stampley added nine rebounds.

Travion McCray had 14 points for the Catamounts (1-1). Mason Faulkner added 13 points and nine rebounds and Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 