Sunny
52.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Keyser leads NC Central past Southern 85-78 in OT

By AP News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — C.J. Keyser had a career-high 33 points as NC Central got past Southern 85-78 in overtime on Thursday.

Jamir Moultrie had 15 points and Jordan Perkins added 12 points and six rebounds for NC Central (1-1). Keyser made 12 of 16 shots.

Ahsante Shivers had 20 points for the Jaguars (0-1). Brendon Brooks added 17 points and Damiree Burns had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 