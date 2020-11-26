Sunny
Bouyea scores 20 to lead San Francisco over Towson 79-68

By AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 20 points and Dzmitry Ryuny had 18 points and 10 rebounds as San Francisco beat Towson 79-68 on Thursday.

Damari Milstead added 11 points and Samba Kane had 10 points for San Francisco (1-1). Khalil Shabazz, who scored 31 points in the opener, was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Zane Martin had 25 points for the Tigers (0-2). Nicolas Timberlake added 12 points and Victor Uyaelunmo had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

