Mostly clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Perkins leads Saint Louis over SIU-Edwardsville 89-52

By AP News

Javonte Perkins had 22 points, Jordan Goodwin had a double-double and Saint Louis easily defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 89-52 in the season-opener on Wednesday night.

Goodwin, the nation’s top rebounding guard last year with 10.4 a game, had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson and Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 11 points apiece.

Sidney Wilson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 