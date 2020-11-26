Clear
Mercer beats North Georgia 79-48

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Leon Ayers III, Neftali Alvarez and Ross Cummings scored 15 points apiece and Mercer romped past North Georgia 79-48 to open the season on Wednesday.

Maciej Bender had 14 points and Felipe Haase a career-high 15 rebounds for the Bears.

Darnell Snyers and Zach Brown scored 12 points apiece for the Division II Saints, who considered the game an exhibition.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

