Booth’s 4 TDs carry E. Kentucky past W. Carolina 49-17

By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Alonzo Booth ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns, caught another and Eastern Kentucky’s four touchdowns in the fourth quarter sent it to a 49-17 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky (3-6) scored three touchdowns in consecutive possessions with the longest drive lasting 46 seconds.

Up 21-10, wide receiver Jackson Beerman threw a 63-yard score to fellow receiver Jacquez Jones with 14:40 left. Following an interception, Booth ran it in from 6-yards 90 seconds later, and after forcing the Catamounts to a three-and-out, Isaiah Velez threw a 66-yard score to Beerman with 11:23 to go.

Before halftime, Ricky Palao scooped Velez’s fumble on a sack to give the Catamounts a 10-7 advantage with 11:40 left before halftime. The lead lasted a mere 14 seconds as Davion Ross returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for the lead. Velez threw a 69-yard touchdown to Booth to extend the margin to 21-10 four minutes later.

Will Jones threw for 127 yards, a touchdown and interception for the Catamounts (0-2).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

