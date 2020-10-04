Stephen F. Austin wins home opener 34-6

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw two touchdown passes and Stephen F. Austin won its home opener, beating Division II West Texas A&M 34-6 on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (1-3) opened their season with three losses to FBS teams but were up 17-0 after one quarter against the Buffaloes with a 69-yard run by Da’Leon Ward, a 28-yard reception by Xavier Gipson and a Chris Campos field goal.

Self’s 63-yard pass to Remi Simmons made it 24-3 after three quarters. Campos added another field goal and Jaaquarion Turner a 12-yard rushing TD in the fourth.

The Buffaloes’ six points came off field goals by Mauricio Gonzalez.

Self was 12-of-24 passing for 234 yards with an interception. Ward ran for 111 yards and another score on 11 carries and Gipson had 124 yards on four catches.

The FCS Lumberjacks have chosen to play a 10-game nonconference schedule after the Southland Conference decided not to compete in the fall.

Attendance was capped at a maximum of 7,000 in 14,500 Homer Bryce Stadium

