Estrada’s basket carries Saint Peter’s past Iona

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Aaron Estrada’s jump shot with 0.9 seconds left served as the game winner as Saint Peter’s beat feisty Iona 56-54 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The No. 2-seed Peacocks (18-12) moves on to the semifinals Friday where they will play the winner between third-seed Rider and No. 6-seed Niagara.

Estrada scored 11 points for Saint Peter’s (18-12), Doug Edert added 10 and KC Ndefo grabbed seven rebounds.

Iona scored a season-low 18 points in the first half. Tajuan Agee had 20 points for the Gaels (12-17) and Isaiah Washington added 16 points with 10 rebounds. E.J. Crawford scored 11 points.

