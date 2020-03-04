Clear
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Williams scores 20 to lead Akron past Ohio 74-67

By AP News

AKRON, Ohio — Xeyrius Williams scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and first-place Akron beat fifth-place Ohio 74-67 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference, East Division matchup.

Tyler Cheese had 17 points and seven assists and five steals and Loren Cristian Jackson added 13 for the Zips (23-7, 13-4), who led 50-37 at halftime and held the Bobcats to 17 second-half points. Channel Banks added 10 points.

Jason Preston scored 19 with eight assists for Ohio (15-16, 7-11) and Sylvester Ogbonda added 15 points and seven rebounds. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points with two steals.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Akron defeated Ohio 88-86 on Jan. 25. Akron finishes out the regular season against Kent State at home on Friday. Ohio finishes out the regular season against Miami (Ohio) on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 