Langley lifts NC A & T over SC State 76-65

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Kameron Langley scored 14 points and made 12 assists to lead NC A&T to a 76-65 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Andre Jackson had 18 points for NC A&T (16-14, 12-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Ronald Jackson added 17 points and Tyrone Lyons had 11.

The Aggies entered the game tied for first place in MEAC standings with North Carolina Central.

Damani Applewhite had 13 points for the seventh-place Bulldogs (11-17, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Ian Kinard added 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 78-63 on Feb. 3. NC A&T finishes out the regular season against NC Central on the road on Thursday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com