Jacksonville St. downs Tennessee Tech, readies for tourney

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Kayne Henry scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and his two foul shots with 15 seconds left served as the game winning points in Jacksonville State’s 75-71 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

The Gamecocks enter the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 7-seed and will play sixth-seeded Eastern Illinois on March 4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The winner will advance to play No. 3-seed Austin Peay on March 5.

Jacksonville State has won three of its last four, however, those wins were against squads that didn’t qualify for the post-season.

Tennessee Tech finished ninth in the 12-team conference where the top eight seeds qualify for the OVC tourney.

Garrett Golday’s basket with 36 second left brought Tennessee Tech into a tie at 71 with 36 seconds to go. After the Golden Eagles called time out, Marek Welsch missed a layup and Henry got fouled on the offensive rebound to set up his foul shots. JR Clay missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Welsch ended it with two foul shots.

Ty Hudson scored 16 for the Gamecocks (13-18, 8-10 Ohio Valley Conference) and Jacara Cross 15. Henry, Hudson and Cross combined to make 18 of Jacksonville State’s 25-made baskets.

Golday scored 14 for Tennessee Tech (9-22, 6-12) off the bench and Clay scored 12.

