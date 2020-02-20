Partly cloudy
Blackwell carries Fresno St. past Air Force 71-62

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. — Noah Blackwell tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Fresno State topped Air Force 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Orlando Robinson had 10 points for Fresno State (10-17, 6-10 Mountain West Conference). Jarred Hyder added six assists. Anthony Holland had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for the Falcons (10-17, 4-11). Chris Joyce added 12 points. Sid Tomes had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Fresno State defeated Air Force 79-68 on Jan. 28. Fresno State plays Nevada on the road on Saturday. Air Force faces Wyoming at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

