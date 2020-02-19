Central Connecticut tops Fairleigh Dickinson 76-75

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Ian Krishan scored 16 points, including two free throws with 7 seconds left, and Central Connecticut held off Fairleigh Dickinson 76-75 on Tuesday night.

Trey Tennison added 11 points and Myles Baker had 10 for the Blue Devils (4-24, 3-12 Northeast Conference), whom made 16 assists, led by Zach Newkirk’s four. Karrington Wallace had seven rebounds.

Xzavier Nalone-Key scored 16 points and Jahlil Jenkins had 14 with four assists for the Knights (8-17, 6-8), who won the rebound battle 35-29. Brandon Powell had 16 points and six rebounds and Elyjah Williams had 10 boards.

The Blue Devils leveled the season series against the Knights with the win. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Central Connecticut 83-60 on Jan. 20. Central Connecticut takes on Wagner on the road on Friday. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Friday.

Brandon Powell hit a 3-pointers at the buzzer for the finals score.