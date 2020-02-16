Nnaji scores 21, grabs 11 boards as Arizona beats Stanford View Photo

STANFORD, Calif. — Freshman Zeke Nnaji scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Arizona beat Stanford 69-60 on Saturday night.

Josh Green added 15 points for the Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 Pac-12), who have won five of six to move into a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings. Dylan Smith had 11 points.

Bryce Wills scored a career-high 25 for the Cardinal (16-9, 5-7), who have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Oscar da Silva, who sat out Thursday’s game with a head injury, scored 15 points in limited action.

The Wildcats never trailed, though it was close until the closing minutes. With da Silva playing about half the game, Arizona controlled the boards, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds to Stanford’s three.

Arizona took a 10-point lead with 2:08 left in the first half and led 30-23 at halftime. Spencer Jones hit a 3-pointer and Wills added a basket in the first 65 seconds of the second half to pull the Cardinal within two but they would get no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have owned Stanford over the past decade, winning their 20th straight against the Cardinal, the longest active streak between two teams in the Pac-12. Stanford’s last victory in the series was a home win 11 years ago (January 4, 2009). … Nnaji recorded his conference-leading 12th double-double, which also ties him for second on Arizona’s all-time single-season list for freshmen.

Stanford: The Cardinal opened the season 11-1 at home and have since lost three of their past four, with the lone win over nationally-ranked Oregon. Stanford was once 4-0 and alone in first place in the conference and is now in a seventh-place tie. … Tyrell Terry played with fellow Minnesota native Zeke Nnaji at the AAU level.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

Stanford: Plays at Washington on Thursday.

