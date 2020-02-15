Jacobson helps Iowa State rout struggling Texas 81-52 View Photo

AMES, Iowa — Michael Jacobson scored a season-high 21 points, Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon added 17 points apiece, and Iowa State dominated struggling Texas for an 81-52 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run, building a commanding 46-26 lead.

Texas (14-11, 4-8) played without starters Jericho Sims (back) and Jase Febres (knee), and lost its fourth straight game.

Jacobson also grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the season. The 6-9 senior made 8 of 9 shots and matched a season-high with three assists.

Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead Texas, which fell behind by double digits with 9:01 left in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 points.

No other player reached double figures in scoring for the Longhorns, who shot a season-low 29% from the field.

Rasir Bolton added 10 points for Iowa State. The Cyclones shot a conference season-best 57 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The ailing Longhorns sorely lacked an inside presence when Sims, the team’s leading rebounder at 8.2 boards per game, couldn’t play because of a lingering back issues. The 6-9 junior had started every game this season. Texas lost for the seventh time in the past nine games.

Iowa State: The Cyclones are the Big 12’s only team without a road win this season, but they’ve won four of their past five games at Hilton Coliseum — the lone loss coming to top-ranked Baylor. Iowa State made 10 of its first 14 shots Saturday and outrebounded Texas, 40-27, to split the season series.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns host TCU on Wednesday.

Iowa State: The Cyclones play at No. 3 Kansas on Monday.