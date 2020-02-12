Clear
St. Bonaventure beats St. Joseph’s 74-56

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Winston scored a career-high 20 points, Kyle Lofton added 20 points and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph’s 74-56 on Tuesday night to win its fifth straight.

Osum Osunniyi scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots for the Bonnies (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who made 13 of 31 3-pointers (42%), with Winston and Lofton scoring four apiece. Dominick Welch scored nine points with seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Saint Joseph’s scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Ryan Daly scored 21 points and made four assists for the Hawks (4-20, 0-11), who shot 37% from the field in losing their sixth straight game. Myles Douglas added 10 points. Toliver Freeman had seven rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure plays Davidson at home on Friday. Saint Joseph’s faces Rhode Island on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

