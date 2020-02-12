Groce leads E. Michigan over Cent. Michigan 73-70

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Ty Groce scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double-double and Eastern Michigan snapped its seven-game road losing streak by holding off Central Michigan 73-70 on Tuesday night.

Groce’s dunk put the Eagles up 48-46 midway through the second half, but the Chippewas closed to 72-70 with seven seconds left after Deschon Winston made one of two free throws. Noah Morgan hit one of two free throws for the final score and Central Michigan’s Travon Broadway Jr. missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Boubacar Toure scored 20 points with 13 rebounds for the Eagles (13-11, 3-8 Mid-American Conference), who trailed 35-28 at halftime. Thomas Binelli had 15 points with three steals and Noah Morgan scored 14 points.

David DiLeo scored 24 points and Broadway tied his career high with 17 points for the Chippewas (13-10, 6-4), who made 14 of 29 3-pointers (44%), led by DiLeo’s 6 of 13. Winston scored 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Eastern Michigan faces Western Michigan at home on Saturday. Central Michigan plays Akron at home on Friday.

