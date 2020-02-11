Clear
37.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Clayton carries CSU over Md.-Eastern Shore 68-67 in OT

By AP News

BALTIMORE — Dejuan Clayton made seven assists and scored 20 points, including the game-winning jumper with 1 second left in overtime, Coppin State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-67 on Monday night.

Da’Shawn Phillip’s 3-pointer put the Hawks up 67-66 with 10 seconds to play before Clayton made his jumper and time expired.

Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked three shots and Koby Thomas scored 12 with seven boards for Coppin State (8-18, 4-7 Mideastern Althletic Conference), which outrebounded the Hawks 40-25. Giir Ring had eight rebounds.

AJ Cheeseman scored 17 points and Phillip added 10 with three steals for the Hawks (3-21, 2-7). Canaan Bartley added 12 points.

Coppin State plays South Carolina State on the road on Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 