AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

BKN—SPURS-PELICANS

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, the NBA’s top overall draft choice, makes his regular-season debut when the San Antonio Spurs visit New Orleans. Williamson has spent the past three months rehabbing his knee following arthroscopic surgery the day before the season opened. By Brett Martel. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 9:30 p.m.

BBO—HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK — Derek Jeter and Larry Walker are introduced as the newest Hall of Famers, a day after they were elected to Cooperstown. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m. With a lookahead to the 2021 vote (sent).

BBN—METS-ROJAS

NEW YORK — General manager Brodie Van Wagenen says the New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s manager, staying in-house to replace the ousted Carlos Beltrán. The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of former big leaguer Moises Alou. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 400 words, photo. UPCOMING: 650 words by 7 p.m.

TEN—AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal is one of several past Grand Slam champions in second-round action at the Australian Open on Day 4. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Play starts at 7 p.m. With The Latest, Notebook, glance, sidebars on merits.

BKC–T25-KANSAS-KANSAS ST-BRAWL

LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 3 Kansas has suspended forward Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for his role in a brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game. De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one facing punishment. Several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 370 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words by 7 p.m.

COMMENTARY

FBN—TIM DAHLBERG-NO PATS

Finally, the Super Bowl might be fun again. Patriot fatigue is real, and with New England not in the game for the first time in four years there’s certainly more excitement in sports books across the nation. At TV networks, too, as the game looks to rebound from a ratings slump with an attractive matchup in Kansas City and San Francisco. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBN—49ERS-SHANAHAN’S LESSON

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kyle Shanahan’s first trip to the Super Bowl, as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, ended with a blown 28-3 lead and loss to New England. Those lessons will help him in his return as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBN—CHIEFS-GOING TO MIAMI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dolphins didn’t want Damien Williams or Matt Moore anymore. Same with Jordan Lucas, whom they traded to the Chiefs. Now, the three of them are headed back to Miami in search of a Super Bowl ring. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m.

GLF—FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

SAN DIEGO — With so much focus on the 2020 debut of Tiger Woods, Torrey Pines serves up another potential return: Rory McIlroy has a shot at going back to No. 1 in the world. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

HKN—AROUND THE NHL

BOSTON — The Bruins had it all set up to honor backup goalie Jaroslav Halak on Tuesday night for becoming the 74th goalie in NHL history to play in 500 games. Then Starter Tuukka Rask was injured, Halak became the No. 1 guy and the Bruins decided to postpone the ceremony until a night Halak would be off. There are a lot of NHL teams making a lot of changes because of injuries to their starting goalies this season. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BKW–T25-UCONN-TENNESSEE-RIVALRY RESUMES

NEW YORK — For over a decade the marquee rivalry in women’s basketball was Tennessee and UConn. After a 13-year absence the teams will play Thursday night in Hartford, Connecticut.. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 990 words, photos.

FBN—PRO BOWL

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Pro Bowl looked a lot like a playground pickup game last year. There were trick plays galore, and guys routinely switched positions. It could be the new approach to the NFL’s laughable all-star game. By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m.

AP Sports Extra: Super Bowl

A paginated preview of Super Bowl 54 is available. The pages take a look at the matchup between the 49ers and the Chiefs as well as keys to the game and other Super Bowl facts and figures.

Wednesday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s

No. 6 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Women’s

No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.