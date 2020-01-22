AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EST

The supervisor is Bob Lentz until 4 a.m. The day supervisor is Rebecca Miller at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

TOP STORIES

BKC—T25-KANSAS ST-KANSAS

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee in the disabled seating behind the Wildcats’ basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player threatening to swing a stool. By Basketball Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BBO–HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor. The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BBO—HALL OF FAME-LOOKING AHEAD

DETROIT — Derek Jeter’s election to the Hall of Fame marked the seventh straight year with at least one first-ballot honoree. That streak is probably over in 2021. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 a.m.

BKN—PELICANS-WILLIAMSON’S DEBUT

METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson opened with a joke — about himself. A monthslong recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is finally behind the New Orleans Pelicans rookie and top overall draft choice. And when Williamson discussed the long wait for his highly anticipated NBA regular-season debut on Wednesday night against San Antonio, he poked fun at himself for apparently dozing off while sitting on the bench during a couple of recent games. By Brett Martel. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TEN–AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — American teenager Coco Gauff has set up another showdown against Naomi Osaka in a Grand Slam tournament. This rematch comes less than five months after their memorable meeting at the U.S. Open. 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki prolonged her career with a victory and No. 1 Ash Barty won, too, as did defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos. With The Latest, Notebook, glance, sidebars on merits.

FBN—49ERS-MOSTERT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Raheem Mostert was cut by teams almost as often as he was handed the ball in his first three years as an NFL running back. Now the former skateboarder and surfer has helped carry the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl with a 220-yard, four TD performance that was the second biggest rushing day in postseason history in the NFC title game. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FBN—CHIEFS-HAPPY HUNTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and nobody is happier than the family that owns the franchise. Clark Hunt, the most visible face of the Hunt family, has wanted desperately to win the AFC championship trophy that bears the name of his father and the team’s founder, Lamar. And when the Chiefs checked that off with a win over the Tennessee Titans, it also meant that his mother, Norma, would finally get to see their team in the big game for the first time since 1970. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

GLF—ON THE FRINGE-TIGER

SAN DIEGO — The older he gets, the greater the expectations for Tiger Woods. It doesn’t hurt that he’s the Masters champion with another big milestone in view. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 930 words, photos. With separate on Jack Nicklaus turning 80 (sent), Golf Notes (sent) and Golf Glance (sent).

NOTABLE

HKN—AROUND THE NHL

BOSTON — The Bruins had it all set up to honor backup goalie Jaroslav Halak on Tuesday night for becoming the 74th goalie in NHL history to play in 500 games. Then Starter Tuukka Rask was injured, Halak became the No. 1 guy and the Bruins decided to postpone the ceremony until a night Halak would be off. There are a lot of NHL teams making a lot of changes because of injuries to their starting goalies this season. By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 4 a.m.

BKC–T25-WYOMING-SAN DIEGO STATE

SAN DIEGO — With transfers Malachi Flynn and Yanni Wetzell once again leading the way, No. 4 San Diego State improved to 20-0 to match Kawhi Leonard’s 2010-11 team for the best start in school history. Like that team, though, this squad wants a whole lot more.. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BKN—CLIPPERS-MAVERICKS

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks brought back one big man but lost another Tuesday night, and in the end, they couldn’t rein in the reigning Finals MVP. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3-pointers late and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 for their fourth straight win. SENT: 750 words, photos. With sidebar Mavericks-Powell Injured (sent); Mavericks-Porzingis (sent).

HKN—PANTHERS-BLACKHAWKS

CHICAGO — Joel Quenneville barking out instructions from behind the bench. A young team with a couple budding stars showing signs of improvement. It was a familiar scene, with quite a twist. He became Florida’s head coach in April. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 770 words, photos.

FBN–NFL DRAFT EARLY ENTRANTS

The NFL releases the official list of college football players forgoing college eligibility to enter the draft. Most players, such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have already publicly declared their intentions. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 350 words, photos. With separate FBN–NFL Draft-Las Vegas (sent).

BKN—STERN MEMORIAL

NEW YORK — David Stern was remembered Tuesday as a mentor and a leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend. To Magic Johnson, he was an angel. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 800 words, photos.

___

Wednesday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s Top 25

No. 6 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Women’s Top 25

No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.