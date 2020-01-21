AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES

BBO–HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK — Derek Jeter is expected to be elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, and Larry Walker and Curt Schilling also have a chance to join him in Cooperstown. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Announcement expected at about 6:15 p.m.

TEN–AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champs Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are in second-round action on Day 3 of the Australian Open, while Serena Williams and Roger Federer are scheduled to play at night. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Play starts at 7 p.m. With The Latest, Notebook, glance, sidebars on merits.

FBN—49ERS-MOSTERT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Raheem Mostert was cut by teams almost as often as he was handed the ball in his first three years as an NFL running back. Now the former skateboarder and surfer has helped carry the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl with a 220-yard, four TD performance that was the second biggest rushing day in postseason history in the NFC title game. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. With separate on coach Kyle Shanahan’s backpack (sent).

FBN—CHIEFS-HAPPY HUNTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and nobody is happier than the family that owns the franchise. Clark Hunt, the most visible face of the Hunt family, has wanted desperately to win the AFC championship trophy that bears the name of his father and the team’s founder, Lamar. And when the Chiefs checked that off with a win over the Tennessee Titans, it also meant that his mother, Norma, would finally get to see their team in the big game for the first time since 1970. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BBO—CHEATING SCANDAL-WHAT’S NEXT

Managers AJ Hinch, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán lost their jobs in the wake of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scam, leaving three teams needing to fill spots in the dugout just three weeks before the start of spring training. On and off the field, the fallout from one of the biggest scandals in Major League Baseball history is bound to carry over. Will there be beanballs or stories of cheating schemes from the past? And what effect will this have on the legacy of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Astros who won the 2017 World Series? By Ben Walker. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SPORTS SHOWCASE

CAR—NASCAR-KYLE BUSCH

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There’s a flaw, the way Kyle Busch sees it, in the championship ring he picked up last month. The ring represents his 2019 NASCAR championship, with no recognition that it is his second title. Busch wants it fixed to show what he’s earned over his career because when he’s done, he doesn’t want a collection of seven different rings. Seven? Yes, that’s right. Two months removed from that second title, Busch is confident — adamant almost — that he will close his career at minimum tied with greats Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson. Although his bid for a third championship doesn’t begin until the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, his racing season starts this weekend with a cameo appearance in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

GLF—ON THE FRINGE-TIGER

SAN DIEGO — The older he gets, the greater the expectations for Tiger Woods. It doesn’t hurt that he’s the Masters champion with another big milestone in view. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m. With separate on Jack Nicklaus turning 80 (sent), Golf Notes (upcoming) and Golf Glance (sent).

NOTABLE

BKC–T25-WYOMING-SAN DIEGO STATE

SAN DIEGO — Undefeated and fourth-ranked San Diego State looks to go 20-0 and match the hottest start in school history when it hosts Wyoming. The 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard won its first 20 games. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 11 p.m. With BKC–T25-Top 25-This Week (sent).

BKN—CLIPPERS-MAVERICKS

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return for the Dallas Mavericks after missing 10 games with knee soreness as the Los Angeles Clippers visit in what will be their sixth straight game without Paul George because of a hamstring injury. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. By Schuyler Dixon. Game starts at 8:30 p.m. With Around the NBA (sent).

HKN—PANTHERS-BLACKHAWKS

CHICAGO — Joel Quenneville returns to Chicago when the Florida Panthers visit Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Quenneville coached Chicago to three Stanley Cup titles in 10-plus seasons before he was fired in November 2018. He became Florida’s head coach in April. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:30 p.m.

FBN–NFL DRAFT EARLY ENTRANTS

The NFL releases the official list of college football players forgoing college eligibility to enter the draft. Most players, such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have already publicly declared their intentions. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 350 words, photos. With separate FBN–NFL Draft-Las Vegas (sent).

FBN—NFL AT 100-GOODELL

NEW YORK — During the fall of 2011, a couple of months after the NFL’s lockout of the players ended and the regular season began as scheduled, a class of graduate students was asked to rate the pro sports commissioners. Roger Goodell stood first, far above his peers. A few years later after such issues as player misconduct, bounties and deflated football scandals, health and safety issues, and skyrocketing cost of tickets became prevalent, a similar class rated Goodell much lower. Time to reassess? By Barry Wilner. SENT: 1,950 words, photos

BKN—STERN MEMORIAL

NEW YORK — David Stern’s life and career are celebrated at a memorial service, three weeks after the former NBA commissioner’s death. Friends, family and colleagues from around the basketball world gather for the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, just a couple blocks from Stern’s longtime office at NBA headquarters. Stern died Jan. 1 at 77. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.

Tuesday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Top 25)

Men

No. 3 Kansas vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. Wyoming, 11 p.m.

No. 8 Duke vs. Miami, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Villanova vs. No. 13 Butler, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.