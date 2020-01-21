Update on the latest in sports

Cloudy
AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Six-time champion Roger Federer plays his second-round match against Filip Krajinovic at the Australian Open on Day 3.

Defending and seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic plays Japanese wild-card entry Tatsuma Ito.

Serena Williams takes another step to what she hopes will be her record 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Tamara Zidansek.  

No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will continue her quest for a second major title when she plays Polona Hercog.  

In Tuesday action:

— Rafael Nadal had a 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 win over Hugo Dellien in his first competitive match back on Rod Laver Arena since losing the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic last year.

— Maria Sharapova has lost in the first round at three consecutive Grand Slam tournaments for the first time in her career. The 32-year-old owner of five major titles bowed out quickly at the Australian Open thanks to some sloppy play against Donna Vekic. Sharapova once was ranked No. 1 but she now will tumble outside of the top 350.

— Alexander Zverev will donate $10,000 for every match he wins at the Australian Open to go toward the bushfire recovery effort. If he wins the Australian Open title, the seventh-seeded Zverev is promising to donate all his prize money. He is already committed to $10,000 after overcoming a frustrating buildup to the decade’s first major to win his first-round match against Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

— John McEnroe told Nick Kyrgios he was proud of him and promised to donate $1,000 to the bush fire recovery effort for every set the Aussie player wins at the Australian Open. Kyrgios beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1) in his first-round match at Melbourne Arena, which was delayed for a couple of minutes in the second set when the lights went out.

— Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova clinched a 6-1, 7-5 win with a late service break against Kristina Mladenovic

— Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber advanced through the first round in straight sets, the 2016 Australian Open champion beating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-2 to close the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

— John Isner’s Australian Open losing streak is over. In what can best be described as a fairly typical Isner match — the two players combined for 48 service games and zero breaks — the 19th-seeded American moved into the second round at Melbourne Park by edging Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5). The contest lasted nearly 3½ hours

— It took two days and a lot of disruptions for Milos Raonic to advance to the second round at the Australian Open. Raonic was leading by two sets and 5-2 when heavy rain suspended his opener against Lorenzo Giustino. The 2016 Wimbledon finalist returned on Day 2 to complete a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win.

— Former semifinalist Johanna Konta is out of the Australian Open after losing her first-round match to Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-2

— Garbiñe Muguruza dropped the opening set at love against American qualifier Shelby Rogers — but then Muguruza turned everything around in remarkable fashion, grabbing 12 of the last 13 games to beat Rogers 0-6, 6-1, 6-0.

— Cici Bellis has won a Grand Slam match for the first time in nearly three years after having a series of operations. The 20-year-old Californian, once ranked as high as 35th, moved into the second round of the Australian Open by beating Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-0, 6-2.

— Two-time major winner Simona Halep took a tumble and then saved three set points in the first set before recovering to fend off Jennifer Brady 7-6 (5), 6-1.

— Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson was a point from losing but ended up edging Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8). And Egor Gerasimov eliminated Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

— A back injury forced 2008 Australian Open runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire from his first-round match against Alexei Popyrin after falling behind two sets to one.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Clippers visit Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — In tonight’s only NBA contest, the Los Angeles Clippers are in Dallas to play the Mavericks. The Clippers have won their last three games, while Dallas is on a four-game winning streak.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas meets Kansas State

UNDATED (AP) — Third-ranked Kansas meets Kansas State, while number-four San Diego State takes on Wyoming in tonight’s college basketball action involving ranked teams. Number-eight Duke plays Miami, and Villanova — ranked ninth — meets number-13 Butler.

Other ranked teams in action include number-15 Kentucky, playing Georgia, and 17th-ranked Maryland, at Northwestern. Number-18 Texas Tech is at TCU. And Illinois, ranked 21st, is at Purdue.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Hot teams meet in Chicago

UNDATED (AP) — Either the Florida Panthers or the Chicago Blackhawks will see a five-game winning streak come to an end tonight. The two hot teams meet in Chicago, each hoping to carry their momentum into an extended break.

Tonight’s game is a homecoming for Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who coached the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships and nine playoff appearances in 10-plus years before being fired when the team got off to a lackluster start last season. He was hired by the Panthers in April.

In other NHL action, the Pittsburgh Penguins — winners of six of their last seven — are in Philadelphia. New York’s Rangers and Islanders meet at Madison Square Garden. The Winnipeg Jets skate at Carolina. And the Boston Bruins host Vegas.

