AP Sports Digest

TEN–AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — In a match between the youngest and oldest woman in the field, Coco Gauff, 15, ousts Venus Williams, 39, in straight sets on Day 1 of the Australian Open. Also advancing are Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With The Latest, Notebook, sidebars on Djokovic, Ash Barty, glance (all sent).

BBO–HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK — When it comes to unanimous picks for baseball’s Hall of Fame, Derek Jeter quite appropriately has the chance to be No. 2. Larry Walker and Curt Schilling also have a chance to be elected Tuesday. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 6 p.m.

FBN–49ERS-ANALYSIS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers again turned up the power on the ground, overwhelming a playoff opponent and making it back to the Super Bowl. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m. With sidebar on Packers.

FBN–CHIEFS-ANALYSIS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs won the AFC championship by playing their game to perfection. They threw the ball, made big stops on defense and had just enough running attack to keep the defense honest. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. With sidebar on Titans.

OLY–FORBIDDEN PROTESTS

More than a half-century after their raised fists at the Mexico City Olympics, Tommie Smith and John Carlos are sports icons. Their gesture, however, is still forbidden. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe is among the athletes who says she will not be silenced at the Tokyo Games. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Baylor leapfrogs Gonzaga to become the seventh No. 1 men’s team this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season. Undefeated San Diego State cracks the top five at No. 4. By Basketball Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words, photos. With sidebar on Rutgers.

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

NEW YORK — South Carolina, Baylor and UConn are 1-2-3 in the women’s Top 25. Oregon advances to No. 4 and Northwestern joins the rankings at No. 22. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 400 words, photos.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-REID’S TURN

Andy Reid revitalized the Kansas City Chiefs the same way he did with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s one win from finally finishing the job. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BKN–LAKERS-CELTICS

BOSTON — The Los Angeles Lakers, winners of nine of 10 and with the best record in the Western Conference, play a Boston Celtics team that is a half-game out of first in the Atlantic Division. By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

BKC–T25-OKLAHOMA-BAYLOR

WACO, Texas — Baylor, which ascended to No. 1 hours earlier, goes for its 15th straight victory when it plays Oklahoma. This is only the second time in school history the Bears have reached the top ranking. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. Game starts 9 p.m.

HKN–BLACKHAWKS-QUENNVILLE RETURNS

CHICAGO — Joel Quenneville brings the Florida Panthers to Chicago on Tuesday, his first matchup with the Blackhawks since he was fired by them some 14 months ago. Quenneville coached Chicago to three Stanley Cup titles and nine playoff appearances. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 550 words, photos.

GLF–LPGA TOUR

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gaby Lopez wins an LPGA tournament, defeating Nasa Hataoka in a seven-hole playoff that takes an extra day to finish. It was Lopez’s second LPGA victory. They tie the record for the LPGA’s fourth-longest playoff. SENT: 750 words, photos.

Monday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Detroit at Washington, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Top 25)

Men

No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

No. 14 West Virginia vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at No. 20 Maryland, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.