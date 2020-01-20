AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EST

The supervisor is Jay Cohen until 4 a.m. The day supervisor is Fred Lief at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

TOP STORIES

FBN—ON FOOTBALL-REID’S TURN

Andy Reid revitalized the Kansas City Chiefs the same way he did with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s one win away from finally finishing the job. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FBN—SUPER BOWL LOOKAHEAD

A little more than two years ago, a pair of teams gambled on quarterbacks who had all kinds of potential but were far from a sure thing. Both teams guessed right. The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 850 words, photos. With FBN—Super Bowl-Odds, FBN—Packers-49ers, FBN—Titans-Chiefs and FBN—NFL Today.

TEN—AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Monday in the most anticipated match of Day 1 of the Australian Open. Roger Federer, defending champion Naomi Osaka and 23-time major champion Serena Williams also advanced. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 600 words, photos. Will be updated With The Latest, Notebook, Glance.

BKN—MAVERICKS-PORZINGIS

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis stopped short of saying he was ready to return from a right knee issue that has sidelined him for 10 games because the Dallas Mavericks forward was a late scratch the last time he thought he was close. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 550 words, photos.

HKN—JETS-BLACKHAWKS

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane’s 1,000th career point created one big party for the Chicago Blackhawks. Everyone was invited. Kane reached 1,000 when he picked up an assist on Brandon Saad’s third-period goal, and the Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 for their season-high fifth straight win. By Matt Carlson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

MMA—McGREGOR’S REBOUND

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to reclaim his place at the center of the mixed martial arts world. His demolition of Donald Cerrone essentially puts McGregor in control of the future of two UFC divisions. He can also have another absurdly lucrative boxing match if he desires. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF—AMERICAN EXPRESS

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Andrew Landry regrouped to win The American Express after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine. Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole and made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory. By John Nicholson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

___

Monday Time Schedule

TOP 25 BASKETBALL

Men

No. 2 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Indiana at No. 20 Maryland, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Tennessee vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.