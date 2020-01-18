AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES

BBO–SIGN STEALING-ROSE

LAS VEGAS — Pete Rose was banned indefinitely from baseball three decades ago for betting on games. The sport’s hit king is 78 now, and he tells the AP that those players who are guilty in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal should be punished, just as he was. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBO–SIGN STEALING

Players from two teams at the center of baseball’s sign-stealing scandal face their fans for the first time since the Astros and Sox fired their managers amid the fallout from the investigation into Houston’s elaborate scheme. By Jimmy Golen and Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–CHIEFS-STOPPING HENRY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Chiefs plays the Titans on Sunday there’s a good chance the AFC title will come down to this: stopping Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 850 words, photos.

Previews, matchup capsules for Titans-Chiefs, Packers-49ers first sent Jan. 16. Pro Picks sent Jan. 17.

MMA–UFC 246

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor returns to the cage for just his second UFC bout since 2016. The Irish two-belt champion faces veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in what figures to be a slugfest. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Bout starts about 11:45 p.m.

TEN–AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Message boards caution Australian Open spectators to expect a “reduction in air quality.” But Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal seem satisfied conditions will be safe despite smoke from distant and devastating wildfires. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BKC–T25-LOUISVILLE-DUKE

DURHAM, N.C. — No. 3 Duke plays No. 11 Louisville, the two powers tied with No. 9 Florida State for first place in the ACC. The Blue Devils are looking to get back on track after a 79-72 loss at Clemson on Tuesday night. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 6 p.m.

BKN–LAKERS-ROCKETS

HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Lakers, the Western Conference leader despite a wave of injuries, try to bounce back after Orlando ended their nine-game winning streak. They face a first-place Houston Rockets team led by James Harden that has dropped two straight. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

BKN–SPURS-MILLS

Patty Mills is proud of his heritage and wants the world to know more about it. He and the San Antonio Spurs will pay tribute to Indigenous people and cultures Sunday in a game against the Miami Heat. Mills is of Aboriginal Australian descent. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 450 words, photos.

GLF–THE AMERICAN EXPRESS

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler share the lead entering the third round at The American Express. Tournament host Phil Mickelson needs a low round to make the cut in his first start of the year. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 p.m.

HKN–CANADA-PLAINS CREE BROADCASTS

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Canadian network APTN will broadcast the first of six NHL games in the Plains Cree language Sunday night when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets. The aim is for First Nations people across Canada to reconnect with their language. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKI–WCUP-MEN’S DOWNHILL

WENGEN, Switzerland — Beat Feuz of Switzerland defeats rival Dominik Paris to win a World Cup downhill on the famed Lauberhorn course for a third time, matching the record of Austrian great Franz Klammer. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SKI–WCUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

SESTRIERE, Italy — In a World Cup race that nearly ends in a triple dead heat, Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova share a giant slalom victory in which Mikaela Shiffrin is 0.01 seconds behind in third. Shiffrin has gone four straight races without a win but still comfortably leads the overall standings. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FBC–EAST-WEST SHRINE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — College seniors hoping to impress pro scouts and enhance their draft prospects play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts 3 p.m. With NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (7 p.m. start).

___

Saturday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

College Basketball (Top 25)

Men

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 10 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, noon

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 11 Louisville, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.

No. 7 San Diego State vs. Nevada, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.

No. 9 Florida State at Miami, noon

No. 10 Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia at Kansas State, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Villanova vs. UConn (Wells Fargo Center), noon

No. 16 Wichita State vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland vs. Purdue, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Seton Hall at St. John’s (Madison Square Garden), noon

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Ohio State at Penn State, noon

No. 23 Texas Tech vs. Iowa State, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Illinois vs. Northwestern, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Creighton vs. Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 17 West Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

No. 25 South Dakota vs. South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

College Football

East-West Shrine Classic at St. Petersburg, Fla.: East vs. West, 3 p.m.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: American vs. National, 5 p.m.