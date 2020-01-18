Cloudy
Thunder center Steven Adams out vs. Heat with injured knee

By AP News

Thunder center Steven Adams out vs. Heat with injured knee

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder center Steven Adams will miss Friday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Adams left Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with a right knee contusion. He is averaging 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Nerlens Noel, who missed the previous six games with a left ankle sprain, will be available. He averages 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

