Partly sunny
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Phoenix Suns sign forward Tariq Owens to two-way contract

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound Owens was already playing with the Suns’ NBA G League affiliate in northern Arizona. The 24-year-old rookie out of Texas Tech is averaging 9.0 points on 55% shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Owens helped Texas Tech to the school’s first Final Four in 2019. He set the school’s single-season record with 92 blocked shots.

Phoenix has a 16-24 record and plays on the road at New York on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 