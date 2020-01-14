Warren, Brogdon help Pacers beat 76ers again, 101-95 View Photo

INDIANPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 21 points and blocked a late 3-pointer that would have given Philadelphia the lead to help the Indiana Pacers hold on for a 101-95 victory over the 76ers on Monday night.

The Pacers have now beaten the 76ers twice in 14 days, this time after charging back from an 11-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Malcolm Brogdon also had 21 points and added seven rebounds and nine assists.

Ben Simmons had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers. Josh Richardson added 23 points, 17 in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia fell to 1-2 since losing Joel Embiid with an injured finger on his left hand.

THUNDER 117, TIMBERWOLVES 104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double, leading Oklahoma City over Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander came in averaging 23.7 points in his previous 13 games but did much more than score in this one, also matching his career best in assists.

Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for the Thunder, who have won 12 of their past 15 games and six of seven on the road. He was 11 for 12 from the free throw line.

Naz Reid scored 20 off the bench for Minnesota, which was still without Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.

CELTICS 113, BULLS 101

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 21 points, Jaylen Brown 19 and Boston coasted over Chicago.

Enes Kanter had 15 points and nine rebounds, Kemba Walker added 14 points and Marcus Smart had 12 points for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-high three-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points, including a couple of highlight dunks. Thaddeus Young added 17 points for Chicago, which has lost seven of eight.

PELICANS 117, PISTONS 110, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Lonzo Ball scored five of his 17 points in overtime and New Orleans beat Detroit in a matchup of injury-depleted teams.

The Pistons are still missing starters Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back), while the Pelicans played without their top three scorers — Brandon Ingram (knee), Jrue Holiday (elbow) and JJ Redick (hamstring) — along with Derrick Favors (hamstring) and Zion Williamson (knee).

Detroit, which trailed by 16 with 11 minutes to play, tied the game at 100 on Derrick Rose’s bank shot with 30 seconds left. E’Twaun Moore missed two short jumpers, giving Detroit the ball with 14 seconds remaining, but Rose missed at the buzzer.

The Pelicans opened overtime with a 9-2 run, including five points from Ball, and Rose had two turnovers in the last 90 seconds.

New Orleans has won three of four and is now 9-4 after a 6-22 start. Jalil Okafor had 25 points and 14 rebounds while Nicolo Melli scored 20 points and Moore had 16.