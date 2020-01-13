Jazz beat Wizards 127-116 for 9th straight victory View Photo

WASHINGTON — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory.

Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the 14th time in 15 games. Jordan Clarkson had 17 of his 23 points in the second half.

Utah scoring leader Donovan Mitchell sat out because of an illness.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing give games with right leg soreness.

KNICKS 124, HEAT 121

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 26 points, RJ Barrett chipped in 23 and New York rallied to beat Miami.

Kevin Knox had 17 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 16 to help the Knicks snap a five-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. They blew a lead down the stretch for the second time