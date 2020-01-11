AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES

FBN–VIKINGS-49ERS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers, with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, play their first postseason game in six seasons, facing Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins is coming off his biggest win, having thrown the winning touchdown pass in overtime against New Orleans. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 4:35 p.m.

FBN-TITANS-RAVENS

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were the NFL’s best during the season. They went 14-2 behind Lamar Jackson, finishing with 12 straight wins to earn a bye. Next up is a Tennessee Titans team that jolted New England last weekend and now tries to contain the league’s most productive offense. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

Previews, capsules sent Jan. 9 for Sunday’s two NFL games (Texans-Chiefs, Seahawks-Packers).

FBC–CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-RECEIVERS

NEW ORLEANS — This seems to be the golden age of receivers. And the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night is loaded at wideout. LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Clemson’s Tee Higgins have become essential components for teams eyeing a title. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BKC–T25-BAYLOR-KANSAS

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In a marquee matchup in the Big 12, No. 3 Kansas plays No. 4 Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks (12-2) are coming off a 26-point romp at Iowa State. The Bears (12-1) are one of the nation’s top defensive teams. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game started 1 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBC–CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-TURNER

NEW ORLEANS — Through all the doubts, all the grief, Nolan Turner never gave up on the sport that cost him so much. That’s why it was especially poignant when the Clemson safety made the interception that sent the Tigers to another national championship game. By National Writer Paul Newberry. UPCOMING 800 words, photos by 5 p.m. With sidebars on why Clemson will win; why LSU will win.

BKN–LAKERS-THUNDER

OKLAHOMA CITY — LeBron James and the Western Conference-leading Lakers go for their eighth straight victory when they play an Oklahoma City Thunder team has won 11 of 13. Los Angeles is playing a back-to-back, having beaten Dallas 129-114 on Friday night. By Cliff Brunt. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

BKC–T25-GEORGIA-AUBURN

No. 5 Auburn tries to remain unbeaten when Georgia visits to cap a week when the Bulldogs also had to face No. 14 Kentucky. The game was moved up six hours because of the forecast of bad weather. By John Zenor. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game started noon.

BBN–NATIONALS-SCHERZER

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer says he is already 10 days into his regular preseason routine, with no remnants of the neck injury that made him push back a start for the Washington Nationals during the World Series. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 p.m.

GLF–SONY OPEN

HONOLULU — Brendan Steele and Australia’s Cameron Davis are in front entering the third round of the Sony Open. They have a one-shot lead over eight players. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 10 p.m. With Oahu Musings (sent).

FBC–FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

FRISCO, Texas — North Dakota State plays for its eighth FCS title in nine seasons. The Bison play James Madison, which won the championship that NDSU didn’t in that span — and is in the game for the third time in four years. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game started noon.

SOC–SPANISH SUPER CUP FINAL-PREVIEW

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Amid criticism from human rights activists and European soccer’s governing body, two powerhouse teams play in Sunday’s final of the new-look Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will be far from the Spanish capital when they meet in the gulf kingdom. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SKI–WCUP-WOMEN’S DOWNHILL

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria — Switzerland’s Corinne Suter wins a downhill for her first World Cup victory in a race twice delayed because of por visibility. Mikaela Shiffrin skips the race, her big lead in the overall World Cup standings not threatened. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SKI–WCUP-MEN’S GIANT SLALOM

ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec rallies from sixth place to capture a giant slalom. Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen finishes in a tie for third and retakes the lead in the overall World Cup standings, though loses the giant slalom points lead to Kranjec. SENT: 450 words, photos.

___

Saturday Time Schedule (EST)

NFL (Divisional Playoffs)

NFC: Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

AFC: Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Houston, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

College Basketball (Top 25)

Men

No. 1 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Duke vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Baylor, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Auburn vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, 10 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio State at Indiana, noon

No. 13 Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky vs. Alabama, Noon

No. 15 Dayton vs. UMass, 12:30 p.m.

No. 16 Villanova vs. Georgetown at Philadelphia, noon

No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Virginia vs. Syracuse, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Penn State vs. Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn vs. Houston at Hartford, Conn., 1 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 5 p.m.

No. 22 South Dakota vs. Omaha, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.