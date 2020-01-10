AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Friday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES

FBC–CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-LSU-ORGERON

A look at LSU coach Ed Orgeron and the journey of the raspy-voiced Cajun who has the top-ranked Tigers poised to capture a national title in their own backyard. By Brett Martel. UPCOMING: 850: words, photos by 3 p.m.

BBO–ARBITRATION

NEW YORK — Boston’s Mookie Betts is expected to break the record arbitration request of $30 million set by Colorado’s Nolan Arenado last year. Also likely to ask for big money: Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Kris Bryant, George Springer, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Trevor Bauer, Noah Syndergaard, Corey Seager. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBN–QBS-CATCHING PASSES

Tom Brady tried it. Nick Foles perfected it. Catching passes isn’t just for wide receivers, tight ends and running backs anymore. Coaches are drawing up trick plays that let quarterbacks use their hands for more than throwing. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m.

GLF–WIE FUTURE

HONOLULU — Michelle Wie always thought if she had children that would be the end of her golf. With a baby girl on the way, she says it motivates her to play as an example of strength. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m. With Sony Open (by 7 p.m. from early play).

BKC–CALHOUN 900

HARTFORD, Conn. — Now coaching Division III basketball with the same fire as when he was at UConn, 77-year-old Jim Calhoun is on the verge of his 900th college win. His University of Saint Joseph team faces Pratt. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 11 p.m.

COMMENTARY

FBC–PAUL NEWBERRY-GLOOMY CHAMPIONSHIP

NEW ORLEANS — Clouds settle over New Orleans as LSU and Clemson arrive for the national title game — a fitting metaphor for a game that took too long to arrive and features a matchup that must be wearisome to anyone outside the Deep South. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m. With sidebar on arrivals.

FBN–PRO PICKS

The best of college football will be on display Saturday night. Huh? Well, consider that five Heisman Trophy winners will be featured when the Titans visit the Ravens. And one of those Heisman recipients might just his send his team to the AFC championship game. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 800 words, graphic.

Previews, capsules on this weekend’s four NFL games were sent Jan. 9.

NOTABLE

FBN–TITANS-RAVENS CLASHES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the Titans, playing the Ravens in Baltimore in the divisional round is a chance for payback for playoff losses in Music City in 2000 and 2008 when Tennessee had the NFL’s best record. By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BKN–LAKERS-MAVERICKS

DALLAS — LeBron James might be without Anthony Davis for Los Angeles and Luka Doncic will be without Kristaps Porzingis for Dallas when these teams meet in their last regular-season matchup. The Lakers, with the league’s second-best record, have won six in a row. By Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 9:45 p.m.

BKC–STRUGGLING NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The losses grow, as does Roy Williams’ frustration. North Carolina has its worst record through 15 games in 17 seasons under the Hall of Fame coach. The Tar Heels (8-7) limp into Saturday’s game against Clemson, which is 0-59 in Chapel Hill. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 5 p.m.

OLY–IOC-ATHLETE PROTEST

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — IOC President Thomas Bach says the “political neutrality” of the Olympics would be “undermined” if an athlete takes a knee in protest on the podium at the Tokyo Games. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FBO–BETTING-XFL

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — While many football fans are betting on NFL playoff games or marshaling their cash for the Super Bowl, another opportunity is right around the corner: the XFL. The second incarnation of the upstart league begins in February. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BOX–SHIELDS-HABAZIN

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Claressa Shields will try for a third time to win a world title in three divisions when she fights Ivana Habazin in a 154-pound bout. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Card starts 10 p.m.

___

Friday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

College Basketball (Top 25)

Men

No. 6 Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon State at No. 18 Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 5 Stanford vs. California, 10 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 9 p.m.

No. 15 DePaul vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri State vs. Drake, 8 p.m.