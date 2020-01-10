AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES

BKN–ROCKETS-THUNDER

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook’s return. Westbrook scored 34 points, but the Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 113-92 on Thursday night.. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKW—T25-BAYLOR-UCONN

HARTFORD, Conn. — Kim Mulkey and Baylor are making a habit of ending UConn’s streaks. Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 940 words, photos.

FBN–TEXANS-WATSON’S MIND

HOUSTON — When not practicing or breaking down film, Deshaun Watson looks for ways to motivate. Before Houston’s playoff win last week, the quarterback gave his offense high-end headphones with a note that read: “Let’s be great.” On Sunday, the Texans face the Chiefs. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FBC–MISSISSIPPI STATE-LEACH

Mike Leach is leaving Washington State to become the football coach at Mississippi State, the AP is told. He will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week. Leach, in his 18 years with Texas Tech and Washington State, is one of the nation’s most successful coaches. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 880 words, photos.

FBO—SPORTS BETTING-XFL

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — While many sports fans are picking NFL playoff teams to bet on, or marshaling their cash for the Super Bowl, yet another opportunity to wager on football is right around the corner: the XFL. By Wayne Parry. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 a.m..

SPORTS SHOWCASE

FBC–BOWL ATTENDANCE

Six bowl games this season had their smallest crowds. But half-empty stadiums and teams with tiny fan bases and mediocre records aren’t going away. Three more bowls next year will bring the total number to 42. Organizers say attendance is only one measure of success. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With glance, capsule on CFP title game.

NOTABLE

OLY–IOC-ATHLETE PROTESTS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC sets guidelines on Olympic protests: no taking a knee, no political hand gestures, no disrespect at medal ceremonies. Athletes at the Tokyo Games, however, may express political opinions in official media settings or on social media. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN–NFL THIS WEEK

NEW YORK — It’s back to work for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Same for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, too. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With four previews, capsules: Vikings-49ers, Titans-Ravens, Texans-Chiefs, Seahawks-Packers.

FBN–49ERS-STOPPING COOK

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers feature such a fearsome pass defense it’s no surprise teams look to run to exploit an advantage. The Minnesota Vikings have a back capable of doing just that in Dalvin Cook. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 840 words, photos.

FBN–SEAHAWKS-HISTORY LESSON

RENTON, Wash. — Going to Green Bay is difficult enough in January. But for the Seahawks on Sunday there’s more than just an eight-game losing streak at Lambeau. Seattle has lost its last eight road games in this round of the postseason. By Tim Booth. SENT: 780 words, photos.

GLF–SONY OPEN

HONOLULU — The wind blew so hard that palm trees looked as though they were made of rubber. The Pacific looked angrier than usual. Some of the sights Thursday at the Sony Open made it clear that playing golf in Hawaii was no vacation. Collin Morikawa managed better than everyone. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKW–T25-PAC-12 DOMINANCE

LOS ANGELES — With the success of Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford in recent seasons, the Pac-12 has been considered one of the most competitive conferences in women’s basketball. But it has made a huge impact nationally as this season nears the midway point. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 930 words, photos.

___

Friday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m

NHL

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s Top 25

No. 6 Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Women’s Top 25

No. 2 Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon State at No. 18 Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 5 Stanford vs. California, 10 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 9 p.m.

No. 15 DePaul vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri State vs. Drake, 8 p.m.