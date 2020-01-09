The highlights of Thursday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EST

The supervisor is Fred Lief, followed by John Nicholson at 5 p.m. and Bob Lentz at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

TOP STORIES

FBN–TEXANS-WATSON’S MIND

HOUSTON — When not practicing or breaking down film, Deshaun Watson looks for ways to motivate. Before Houston’s playoff win last week, the quarterback gave his offense high-end headphones with a note that read: “Let’s be great.” On Sunday, the Texans face the Chiefs. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

OLY–OLDEST OLYMPIC CHAMPION

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The oldest living Olympic champion has turned 99. Agnes Keleti, whose father and uncles died at Auschwitz, won 10 medals as a gymnast for Hungary at the 1952 and 1956 Olympics. She can still lift her leg parallel to the floor and wants to talk about the future. By Pablo Gorondi. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FBC–MISSISSIPPI STATE-LEACH

Mike Leach is leaving Washington State to become the football coach at Mississippi State, the AP is told. He will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week. Leach, in his 18 years with Texas Tech and Washington State, is one of the nation’s most successful coaches. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 100 words. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BKW–T25-PAC-12 DOMINANCE

LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12 is having one of its best seasons in women’s basketball. Four teams are ranked in the top eight — the first time that has happened in any conference since 2013 — and the league has more candidates than any other for player of the year. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

SPORTS SHOWCASE

FBC–BOWL ATTENDANCE

Six bowl games this season had their smallest crowds. But half-empty stadiums and teams with tiny fan bases and mediocre records aren’t going away. Three more bowls next year will bring the total number to 42. Organizers say attendance is only one measure of success. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. ??? SENT: 800 words, photos. With glance, capsule on CFP title game.

NOTABLE

OLY–IOC-ATHLETE PROTESTS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC sets guidelines on Olympic protests: no taking a knee, no political hand gestures, no disrespect at medal ceremonies. Athletes at the Tokyo Games, however, may express political opinions in official media settings or on social media. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words, photos. With sidebar on carboard beds at Athletes Village (sent).

FBN–NFL THIS WEEK

NEW YORK — It’s back to work for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Same for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, too. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 6 p.m. With four previews, capsules: Vikings-49ers, Titans-Ravens, Texans-Chiefs, Seahawks-Packers.

FBN–49ERS-STOPPING COOK

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers feature such a fearsome pass defense it’s no surprise teams look to run to exploit an advantage. The Minnesota Vikings have a back capable of doing just that in Dalvin Cook. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN–SEAHAWKS-HISTORY LESSON

RENTON, Wash. — Going to Green Bay is difficult enough in January. But for the Seahawks on Sunday there’s more than just an eight-game losing streak at Lambeau. Seattle has lost its last eight road games in this round of the postseason. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 8 p.m.

BKN–ROCKETS-THUNDER

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City for the first time since the trade that sent him to the Rockets for Chris Paul. Houston is leading the Southwest Division. By Cliff Brunt. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 9:30 p.m.

BKW–T25-BAYLOR-UCONN

HARTFORD, Conn. — The top-ranked UConn women face their first real test of the season when they play No. 6 Baylor. The Huskies are trying to win their 99th consecutive home game to match their own NCAA record. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m.

GLF–SONY OPEN

HONOLULU — Fresh off his victory on Maui, Justin Thomas goes for a Hawaii sweep. The Sony Open begins, with Matt Kuchar the defending champion. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos of early leaders by 7 p.m.

___

Thursday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Top 25)

Men

No. 1 Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Michigan State vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Memphis at No. 23 Wichita State, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Wichita State vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 6 Baylor at Hartford, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville at Miami, 8 p.m.

No. 9 N.C. State at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. LSU, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Mississippi State at Missouri, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m.