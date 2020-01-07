AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EST

The supervisor is Rebecca Miller, followed by Ben Nuckols at 5 p.m. and Bob Lentz at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

SPORTS SHOWCASE

SPORTS BETTING-LEAGUES

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — America’s professional sports leagues may have finally hit on a way to cash in on sports betting revenue. They are selling their official data to gambling companies and making the case that the leagues are creating new products for gamblers to bet on. Six of the largest U.S. bookmakers already use official league data under terms they negotiated directly with the leagues. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

FBN–COACHING CHANGES

Four down, one to go. The New York Giants are working on a deal with New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge to be their next head coach while the Carolina Panthers are completing a contract to poach Baylor’s Matt Rhule from the college ranks. The Dallas Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy and the Washington Redskins added Ron Rivera. That leaves the Cleveland Browns as the only team looking for a coach. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m. With separates on the Giants, Panthers and Browns (all sent).

FBC–CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-LONG WAIT

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ready to get right back on the field after his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal win last month — until he woke up sore the next day. “I guess the break is a good thing,” he said. Lawrence, the third-ranked Tigers and No. 1 LSU are in the midst of a 16-day break — the longest in CFP history — to decide the national championship. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BKC—T25-GONZAGA-TEXAS TRIO

SPOKANE, Wash. — It took a circuitous path for Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge to come together in a place neither could have imagined playing for No. 1 Gonzaga. The two guards, along with forward Drew Timme, have created an important trio of Texans for the top-ranked Zags. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BKC—T25-OHIO ST-MARYLAND

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 11 Ohio State seeks to end a two-game skid in a matchup with 12th-ranked Maryland, which remains unbeaten at home. By David Ginsburg. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

HKN—PREDATORS-HYNES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators hire former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history a day after firing Peter Laviolette. General manager David Poile says Hynes is a bright young coach with a track record of both developing young players and motivating veterans. Poile says they are confident Hynes can get the most out of the Predators. SENT: 700 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

GLF—ON THE FRINGE-REED

HONOLULU — The accusation of cheating followed Patrick Reed from Australia to the chill crowd on Maui, and the year is just starting. He dug himself a big hole in the Bahamas, and getting out won’t be easy. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 5 p.m. With Golf Notes (upcoming) and Golf Glance (sent).

NOTABLE

FBN—49ERS-GAROPPOLO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo gets his first shot as a playoff starter for the San Francisco 49ers after years of watching Tom Brady prepare for the postseason in New England. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBN—TITANS-TANNEHILL AND HENRY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill is 8-3 as a starter and led the NFL in passer rating since coming off the bench for Tennessee. Derrick Henry led the league in rushing and just provided 75% of the offense in a big win at New England. Now the Titans are preparing for a divisional playoff game at Baltimore knowing their biggest task lies once the season ends: trying to sign both to new contracts. By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 675 words, photos by 7 p.m. With separate on FBN–Ravens-Andrews (upcoming).

BKN—KNICKS-LAKERS

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers go for their sixth straight win when they host the last-place New York Knicks in the big-market clubs’ annual meeting at Staples Center. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 10:30 p.m.

HKN—AVALANCHE-RANGERS

NEW YORK — Igor Shesterkin is set to make his NHL debut as the New York Rangers host the Colorado Avalanche. The Russian goalie was 15-4-3 with a 1.93 goals-against average for Hartford of the AHL. The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring. By Vin A. Cherwoo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

SOC—MANCHESTER DERBY

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United hosts Manchester City at Old Trafford in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. City, which recently lost to United in the Premier League, is looking to win the League Cup for a third straight season. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 6 p.m.

___

Tuesday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

College Basketball (Top 25)

Men

No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio State at No. 12 Maryland, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Georgia, 9 p.m.

No. 16 Villanova at Creighton, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.