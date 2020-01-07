AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EST

The supervisor is Fred Lief, followed by Jay Cohen at 5 p.m. and Vin Cherwoo at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

TOP STORIES

FBN–COWBOYS-MCCARTHY HIRED

FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy is in place as the next coach of the Cowboys. The former Green Bay coach reaches an agreement to succeed Jason Garrett, the AP is told. Dallas is coming off an 8-8 season in which it missed the playoffs. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys’ home field nine years ago. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 550 words, photos. UPDATES 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

AP POLL-PAYING COLLEGE ATHLETES

About two-thirds of Americans support college athletes earning money for endorsements, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The NCAA and college sports leaders largely agree but are grappling with how to make the arrangement work. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC–ALABAMA-TAGOVAILOA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season. The decision ends two months of speculation after a season that stopped in November with a hip injury. He was projected as a possible No. 1 pick before he was hurt. By John Zenor. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBC–CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-RUNNING BACKS

CLEMSON, S.C. — Growing up in Louisiana, Clemson tailback Travis Etienne envisioned running for touchdowns before screaming LSU fans. He gets that chance next Monday when his team faces his boyhood favorite for the national title. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 p.m.

FBN–49ERS-STALEY

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Joe Staley was moved to tears when he ran off the field during the 49ers’ division-clinching win in Seattle to end the regular season. Now the tackle awaits his team’s first playoff game in six years — at home against Minnesota in the division round. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

AP BASKETBALL POLLS

BKC–T25–COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain 1-2-3 in the AP’s men’s college basketball poll. Baylor and undefeated Auburn complete the top five. Butler climbs five spots to No. 6 for its highest ranking. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BKW–T25–WOMEN’S BKB POLL

NEW YORK — The UConn women begin 2020 at No. 1. The Huskies are followed in the rankings by Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina and Stanford. South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton enter the Top 25 while Miami, Minnesota and Texas fall out. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 450 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-BRADY-WHAT’S NEXT?

Maybe there’s just one person who feels Tom Brady still has something to prove: Brady. And maybe that’s why, following the Patriots’ inglorious playoff exit, he might well be back for a 21st season at age 43. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–PLAYOFFS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs know their opponent in the divisional round of the playoffs. Now, they can get back to work preparing for Houston on Sunday. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–RAVENS-LOOKING AHEAD

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nothing in the past matters to the Ravens as they prepare for the Titans on Saturday night. Baltimore’s 14-2 record and last year’s 21-0 rout of Tennessee is irrelevant, and quarterback Lamar Jackson has no interest in looking back at his playoff debut last January. By David Ginsburg. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m.

— With analyses on Seahawks, Vikings.

CAR–INDYCAR-PENSKE-IMS

Roger Penske completes his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its properties, the terms not disclosed. Penske has a won a record 18 Indianapolis 500s and is now the fourth owner of the famed track. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF–JUSTIN’S LATEST WIN

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas began his two-week stay in Hawaii by expressing mild disappointment at not having won more than he already has on the PGA Tour. That’s not to suggest he ever thought it was easy. Sunday at Kapalua was proof of that. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC–LENDINGTREE BOWL

MOBILE, Ala. — Louisiana-Lafayette and Mid-American Conference champion Miami (Ohio) meet in the LendingTree Bowl. The Rajin’ Cajuns are going for their first bowl victory outside their home state since 1944. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m.

___

Monday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

Lendingtree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball (Top 25)

Men

No. 17 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m.

Women

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m.