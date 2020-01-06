Duke’s Krzyzewski Moore out ’for a while’ with broken hand View Photo

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery Monday for a broken bone in his right hand.

It’s unclear exactly how long Moore will be out for the second-ranked Blue Devils.

Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference, Krzyzewski said the 6-foot-6 wing won’t travel for Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech. He said the team would release a statement after the surgery to provide additional details.

Moore was hurt with about 4:40 left in Saturday’s 95-62 win at Miami. He lost the ball on a turnover and reached for a steal, then immediately grabbed his right hand. He stayed in the game for another possession before exiting with 4:11 left and immediately having his hand examined on the bench.

“We think everything’s going to be good, but he’ll be out for a while,” Krzyzewski said.

Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points for the Blue Devils.

