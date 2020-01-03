Partly sunny
Nets waive David Nwaba, who had season-ending injury

By AP News

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have waived swingman David Nwaba, who was lost for the season recently because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

The move Friday frees up a roster spot for a Nets team that has lost a season-high four straight games while playing without injured starters Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

Nwaba was injured Dec. 19 in a loss at San Antonio and underwent surgery the next day in New York.

He averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.

