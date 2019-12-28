Mostly cloudy
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hawks’ Young sprains ankle, won’t return against Milwaukee

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Hawks’ Young sprains ankle, won’t return against Milwaukee

Photo Icon View Photo

ATLANTA — Hawks guard Trae Young had to be helped off the floor and was ruled out for the rest of the game after spraining his right ankle late in the second quarter Friday night.

Young was dribbling when he went down in the lane against Milwaukee. He wasn’t able to put much weight on his right leg while Kevin Huerter and John Collins lifted his arms over their shoulders and escorted him to the sideline.

From there, Vince Carter and a team trainer helped him into the locker room.

Young began the game ranked fourth in the NBA with 29 points per game. He scored 12 against the Bucks.

Atlanta trailed 63-40 at halftime.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 