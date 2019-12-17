Cloudy
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NBA Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NBA Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.

The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support.

The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.

Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 